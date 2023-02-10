About 20 thousand died due to the earthquake in Turkiye, AFAD

Shafaq News/ the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) revealed on Friday that the death toll is nearly 20 thousand in Turkiye due to the devastating earthquake that hit the country.

“Since the 7.7-magnitude quake that hit Kahramanmaraş, a total of 1,666 earthquakes have taken place,” AFAD said,

According to information received from SAKOM, as of 8.30 P.M., 19,875 citizens have lost their lives, and 79,717 people have been injured.

86,754 citizens in the earthquake area have been evacuated to other provinces.

AFAD stated that in line with accommodation needs, 170,902 tents, and 1,507,494 blankets had been sent to the earthquake-affected areas.

1,644 personnel and 164 vehicles have been dispatched to the region for psychosocial support services.