A controversial video circulates amidst Kuwait-Iraq border tensions

Shafaq News/ A video on social media showed recent Kuwaiti military mobilization along the Iraq border.

The video's emergence coincides with heightened tensions over the ongoing border demarcation dispute between the two nations.

The footage showcases a convoy of heavy military vehicles and tanks moving systematically in a border region, accompanied by a caption asserting Kuwait's alleged attempt to intimidate Iraq through this display of military power.

This development follows a surge of online activism in Iraq, where sentiments are running high due to negotiations between the two countries aimed at resolving maritime border issues.

Criticism has been directed at Iraqi authorities from various quarters, including political factions and social media users, who accuse them of negligence and betrayal. The Baghdad authorities, however, vehemently deny these allegations, emphasizing that the established land borders remain unchanged and will continue to do so.

Numerous video clips have surfaced, with some falsely portraying protests in the border town of Umm Qasr. To counter these misleading claims, the Agence France-Presse's News Investigation Service conducted an in-depth analysis, debunking several videos. In one instance, they traced back a video fragment to a more extended version initially uploaded on YouTube nearly eight months ago in December 2022.

Upon closer examination, it was determined that the video showcased activities related to the "Pearl of the West 2022" exercise. This joint operation involved the Kuwaiti and French military forces from November 28 to December 7, 2022.

During this exercise, the Kuwaiti army and the National Guard collaborated extensively with their French counterparts.