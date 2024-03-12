A Plight of 1.8 million without livelihood in Iran

Shafaq News/ Iran's Ali Aghamohammadi, the head of the economic group of the Supreme Leader's Office revealed on Tuesday the challenging circumstances faced by 1.8 million individuals who lack any means of livelihood, citing various reasons including physical disabilities.

Iranian media outlets quoted Aghamohammadi as highlighting the “dire situation” faced by these individuals, stressing the importance of supporting them, as they are “unable to sustain themselves due to various factors, including disabilities.”

Notably, Iran's Misery Index, which is calculated by combining unemployment and inflation rates, has surged to 60.4 percent, marking its highest recorded level. This figure is more than double what it was six years ago, indicating significant economic challenges facing the country.