66 killed, 51 injured in devastating ski resort hotel fire in Turkiye

Shafaq News/ Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Tuesday that the number of casualties from the tragic hotel fire in Bolu Province, northwest Turkiye, has risen to 117, including 66 deaths and 51 injuries, prompting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to declare a national day of mourning to honor the victims of this incident.

Yerlikaya, in a press conference, detailed that the fire broke out at approximately 3:30 AM local time at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya Ski Resort, a popular winter holiday destination. The fire is believed to have originated in the restaurant area of the 12-story building housing around 240 guests before spreading rapidly, according to Anadolu News Agency.

Emergency response efforts faced delays due to the remote location of the hotel and adverse weather conditions in the mountainous region, which complicated access for firefighters and rescue teams.

Authorities have detained four individuals, including the hotel's owner, as part of an investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials suspect negligence in adhering to fire safetyregulations.