Human Rights Official: 30,000 landmine victims since 2003

Shafaq News/ Iraq is among the world's most landmine-contaminated countries due to decades of wars and conflicts, a human rights official said on Saturday.

Head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq, Fadel Al-Gharawi, stated in a press release that more than 6,600 square kilometers of Iraqi land have been identified as mine-contaminated since 2003. He revealed, “While over 4,540 square kilometers have been cleared as of 2024, more than 2,000 square kilometers still require demining, Basra is the most affected province, with approximately 1,200 square kilometers of contaminated land, followed by Muthanna and Diyala.”

Calling for prioritizing demining efforts in Basra, providing compensation for victims, and raising public awareness about the dangers of landmines, Al-Gharawi urged the Iraqi government and international organizations to launch a large-scale demining campaign, stressing the need for Iraq to be declared mine-free by the end of 2025.

“Official statistics indicate that more than 30,000 Iraqis have been killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordnance since 2003, including women and children. In 2022 alone, more than 150 people were killed or wounded by landmines across Iraq, while the Kurdistan Region recorded 13,500 victims,” he added.

On Friday, three children were killed instantly when a landmine detonated while they were playing football in the Abu Al-Khasib district of southern Basra. Another explosion occurred last Saturday, killing two children and two young men.

Basra continues to face persistent threats from landmines and unexploded ordnance left over from past wars, endangering civilians, particularly in agricultural areas and open lands that have yet to undergo full clearance operations.