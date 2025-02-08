Landmine blast kills 4, injures 2 in Iraq’s Basra desert

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a landmine exploded killing four people, in Basra province, southern Iraq, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News that “the landmine detonated as a family was passing through the Rumaila Desert, killing two children and two young men and injuring two others, including a woman.”

The injured were transported to a hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the victims were transferred to the forensic department, the source added, indicating, “Security forces have launched an investigation into the incident.”

Desert areas in Iraq, especially in Basra and border regions, continue to suffer landmine explosions from unexploded ordnance left by past conflicts. Iraq’s landmine contamination dates back to the 1980-1988 Iran war, the 1991 Gulf War, and the 2003 US-led invasion, worsened by IEDs from groups like ISIS, resulting in thousands of casualties and disabilities.

In response, the Ministry of Environment has outlined a comprehensive plan aimed at resolving mine-related issues by 2028, recognizing the significant toll of around 30,000 mine victims across Iraq.

Since 2003, demining teams have cleared 4,540 out of the 6,600 square kilometers identified as contaminated.