Seven injured, mostly children, in war remnant explosion in Basra
Shafaq News/ Seven people, including five children, were injured on Tuesday when a war remnant exploded in northern Basra, a security source said.
The blast
occurred in Al-Ghmeij, north of Basra’s Al-Qurna district, when children were
playing football near their homes, the source told Shafaq News.
“The
explosive device dates back to the 1980s Iran-Iraq war and detonated in a
residential area…The injured children suffered serious wounds across different
parts of their bodies and were transferred to Al-Qurna Hospital for treatment.”
The
explosion marks the second deadly war remnant incident in Basra within a week.
On February
8, in the Rumaila, west of Basra, a landmine detonated as a family passed
through the desert, killing two children and two young men, while two
others—including a woman—were injured.
Iraq’s
desert and border regions, particularly in Basra, remain heavily contaminated
with unexploded ordnance from past conflicts, leading to frequent deadly
incidents.