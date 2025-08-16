5.3-magnitude quake strikes off Russia’s coast

Shafaq News – Moscow

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday, according to the local branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The agency said the epicenter was located 469 kilometers southwest of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 28.6 kilometers.

The region has seen heightened seismic activity since a powerful 8.8-magnitude quake struck on July 30 — the strongest since 1952. Aftershocks have continued daily, with some reaching magnitudes of up to 6.5.