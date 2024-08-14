30 Katyusha rockets hit Northern Israel as Hezbollah retaliates for Israeli drone strike

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, 30 Katyusha rockets attacked northern Israel’s Upper Galilee and Meron regions from southern Lebanon, according to Hebrew media.

The Israeli army reported that “25 missiles were monitored over Meron and landed in open areas, causing no casualties,” while Israeli media pointed out that “Israeli air defenses intercepted some of the missiles, with others landing in agricultural fields.”

In turn, Hezbollah announced it “targeted Mount Neria base, occupied by Golani Brigade forces, with Katyusha rockets in response to the Israeli assault and assassination in Baraashit."

Meanwhile, Syrian state media reported a missile attack on an American air base in the Conoco gas field, Deir ez-Zor, but provided no further details.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese Public Health Emergency Operations Center, under the Ministry of Public Health, announced in a statement that “the Israeli drone strike that targeted a car in the southern Lebanese town of Baraashit resulted in the martyrdom of two individuals.”

Hezbollah has been carrying out regular attacks since early October against Israeli military positions in response to Israeli operations in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

On October 7, Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza following an operation by Hamas, which was a reaction to intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians.