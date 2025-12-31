2025 ranks among history’s costliest years

Shafaq News– London

A series of devastating wildfires, hurricanes, floods, and droughts across four continents made 2025 one of the costliest years for climate disasters, with losses estimated at $120 billion, Christian Aid reported on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles wildfires in January were the deadliest, claiming 31 lives directly. Studies link another 400 deaths to air pollution and delayed medical care following the fires.

In Asia, two cyclones struck Indonesia and the Malay Peninsula in November, resulting in over 1,800 fatalities and $25 billion in damages.

Other severe events included floods in China, India, Pakistan, and Texas, alongside Hurricane Melissa in the Caribbean, which inflicted more than $8 billion in losses.

Warning that rising greenhouse gas emissions are driving stronger storms, heavier rainfall, and prolonged droughts, scientists project 2026 to be ranked among the hottest years on record.

