2025 ranks among history’s costliest years
Shafaq News– London
A series of devastating wildfires, hurricanes, floods, and
droughts across four continents made 2025 one of the costliest years for
climate disasters, with losses estimated at $120 billion, Christian Aid
reported on Wednesday.
The Los Angeles wildfires in January were the deadliest,
claiming 31 lives directly. Studies link another 400 deaths to air pollution
and delayed medical care following the fires.
In Asia, two cyclones struck Indonesia and the Malay
Peninsula in November, resulting in over 1,800 fatalities and $25 billion in
damages.
Other severe events included floods in China, India,
Pakistan, and Texas, alongside Hurricane Melissa in the Caribbean, which
inflicted more than $8 billion in losses.
Warning that rising greenhouse gas emissions are driving stronger storms, heavier rainfall, and prolonged droughts, scientists project 2026 to be ranked among the hottest years on record.