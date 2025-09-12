142 nations back UN resolution calling for Palestinian statehood

Shafaq News - New York

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday approved a French-Saudi initiative calling for a two-state solution and the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

The resolution, known as the New York Declaration, passed with 142 votes in favor, 10 against, and 12 abstentions.

The declaration won additional support from 15 other countries, including Brazil, Canada, Turkiye, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, along with the European Union and the Arab League.

Iraq abstained from the vote without explanation.

Israel and the US voted against it, along with Argentina, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, and Tonga.

Calling for the end of the war in Gaza as a step toward “a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution,” the announcement underlines that governance, security, and law enforcement in all Palestinian territories should rest solely with the Palestinian Authority, with international backing.

It also urges Hamas to end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Authority.

The announcement also condemns the attacks by Israel against civilians in Gaza and starvation, "which have resulted in a devastating humanitarian catastrophe and protection crisis."

Last week, Finland announced it had joined the declaration, describing it as the most significant international effort in years to create conditions for a two-state solution. Unlike Spain and Norway, however, Finland has not recognized Palestine as a state, as its coalition government remains divided on the issue.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed France would extend recognition to a Palestinian state during the General Assembly session running from September 9 to 23. Belgium also announced it would join European countries recognizing Palestine.