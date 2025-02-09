Iraq condemns Netanyahu’s remarks on Palestinian State in Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suggestion that a Palestinian state could be established on Saudi territory, calling the remarks a “provocative” violation of sovereignty.

Netanyahu, in an interview with Israel’s Channel 14, proposed that Palestinians could be relocated to Saudi Arabia, stating that the kingdom has “a lot of land over there.”

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said the comments were “a blatant infringement on Saudi sovereignty and an assault on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.” It reaffirmed Baghdad’s "full solidarity" with Riyadh and stressed that any attempt to undermine a nation's sovereignty was "completely unacceptable."

Saudi Arabia also rejected Netanyahu’s remarks, with its Foreign Ministry emphasizing that the kingdom “categorically opposes any proposal that seeks to displace Palestinians from their land.”

Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan also issued statements condemning Netanyahu’s remarks.

The debate over Gaza’s future took an unexpected turn last week when US President Donald Trump proposed that Washington “take over the Gaza Strip” and turn it into a “Riviera of the Middle East” after resettling Palestinians elsewhere.

Trump previously claimed that Saudi Arabia was not insisting on a Palestinian state as a precondition for normalizing ties with Israel. However, Riyadh dismissed this assertion, reiterating that it would not establish relations with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state.