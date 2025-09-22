France recognizes State of Palestine

Shafaq News – New York

France officially recognized the State of Palestine, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday, joining Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal.

Macron made the announcement during his opening remarks at a UN conference on resolving the Palestinian issue and advancing a two-state solution. The event was co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia and attended by dozens of world leaders in New York.

“I announce that from today, France recognizes the State of Palestine,” Macron declared, emphasizing that recognition represents the only viable path toward lasting peace. He framed the move as a setback for Hamas, noting that the group’s military leaders had been neutralized.

“The Palestinian state should remain demilitarized,” Macron added.

Le temps est venu d’arrêter la guerre à Gaza et de libérer tous les otages détenus par le Hamas. Le temps de la paix est venu, car nous sommes à quelques instants de ne plus pouvoir la saisir. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 22, 2025

The French president stressed that future cooperation with Israel will depend on its actions to advance peace, presenting recognition of Palestine as essential for Israel’s security and stability. “The original promise must be fulfilled: achieving two states and upholding law over force,” he continued, highlighting that the next phase should focus on reconstruction and stabilization in Gaza.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acknowledged Saudi Arabia and France for convening the conference, while voicing concern over the exclusion of the Palestinian delegation from the United Nations. He also welcomed international efforts to support the two-state solution and condemned collective punishment of the Palestinian population, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“The two-state solution must be realized before it is too late,” Guterres emphasized, noting that denying Palestinian statehood fuels extremists on both sides.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is morally, legally & politically intolerable.The nightmare must stop.Today, I called on world leaders to do all they can to ensure the Two-State solution prevails, for the people of Israel, Palestine & all humanity. pic.twitter.com/wrT0kSj38E — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 22, 2025

The conference follows recent recognition of Palestine by Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal, bringing the total number of countries recognizing the state to around 155 of the 193 UN member states.

The two-state framework, supported by international law and the global community, envisions Israel and Palestine “living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders based on pre-1967 lines,” with Jerusalem serving as the capital of both states. The UN considers this solution the only reliable path to a just and lasting peace in the region.