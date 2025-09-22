UK puts Palestine on official maps after landmark recognition

Shafaq News – London

Britain has redrawn its maps of the Middle East, labeling the “State of Palestine” for the first time after Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced London’s formal recognition of Palestinian statehood.

The update swept across the Foreign Office’s website, from travel advisories to embassy listings and regional maps.

“In the face of growing horrors in the Middle East, we are acting to preserve the chance of peace and a two-state solution,” Starmer said on Sunday.

The United Kingdom joined Canada and Australia in recognizing Palestine, while Spain, Ireland, and Norway had already done so earlier this year. Diplomats expect more EU members to follow, though Washington remains opposed, insisting statehood must come through direct talks with Israel.

The move comes on the eve of a Saudi-French–led conference at the UN General Assembly, where France and other countries are expected to announce similar recognition.

Belgium is also preparing to do the same, with Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot warning of possible sanctions against Israel.