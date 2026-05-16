Washington approves transfer of Iraqi tied to 20+ ‘terror attacks’

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Department of State on Friday welcomed the arrest of Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi and his transfer to the United States, describing the move as part of Washington’s efforts to prosecute individuals accused of “terrorist attacks.”

In a statement, the Department noted that al-Saadi faces accusations of directing and inciting actions targeting US interests that resulted in the deaths of American citizens, adding that he “will face justice.”

On Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) disclosed al-Saadi’s arrest, citing his alleged role in planning at least 18 plots across Europe, along with two additional incidents in Canada.

Al-Saadi faces multiple federal charges, including conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism, and conspiracy to bomb a place of public use. US media reports identified him as affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Iraqi armed faction designated by the United States as a foreign terrorist organization. Shafaq News could not independently verify the affiliation.