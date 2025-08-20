US State Department fires press officer over Gaza policy

Shafaq News – Washington

The US State Department has removed its top press officer for Israeli-Palestinian affairs following disputes over how to frame Trump administration policy on Gaza.

According to The Washington Post, the clash centered on a draft statement opposing the forced relocation of Palestinians, language senior officials ordered removed. Shahed Ghoreishi, who prepared the draft, was dismissed days later in what colleagues viewed as a warning not to deviate from pro-Israel messaging, even when consistent with past US positions.

Internal memos show leaders instructed staff to eliminate references to opposing “eviction plans” in Gaza. The decision unsettled department employees, with some warning that it stifles dissent and curbs internal debate at a time when US policy faces growing scrutiny.

State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott defended the move, stressing that federal employees must align with the White House position.

