Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi air defenses shot down two drones near Baghdad's fortified Green Zone on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News, setting off explosions heard across the capital and sirens at the US Embassy.

Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, head of Iraq's Security Media Cell, said the blasts resulted from the interception of a drone of unknown origin. A separate security source told Shafaq News that two drones had been shot down and said neither carried explosives, describing them as surveillance aircraft.

Debris fell near the Abdul Mohsen al-Kadhimi checkpoint and elsewhere around the Green Zone, which houses government offices and foreign embassies, the source said.

Explosions were heard shortly after 2:00 p.m. across central and southern Baghdad, prompting security forces to go on alert on both sides of the Tigris River.

No group had claimed responsibility, and there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Read more: Asaib Ahl Al-Haq joins Iraq's cabinet as hardliners reject disarmament deadline

This is a breaking story...