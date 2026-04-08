US warns Americans against Iraq travel despite airspace reopening

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday warned American citizens against traveling to Iraq, citing ongoing security threats despite the reopening of Iraqi airspace and airports.

On X, the embassy pointed to multiple drone incidents near the US diplomatic support center and Baghdad International Airport on April 8, warning that further attacks could target US nationals and interests across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region. It noted risks to diplomatic sites, companies, universities, energy infrastructure, hotels, and airports, as well as Iraqi institutions and civilian locations, while also referencing previous kidnapping attempts involving US citizens.

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Baghdad, Iraq – April 8, 2026Location: Iraq Iraqi terrorist militia groups aligned with Iran conducted multiple drone attacks in the vicinity of the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center and Baghdad International Airport on April 8. They may intend… — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) April 8, 2026

“U.S. citizens should not travel within Iraq by air in light of the ongoing risk of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace,” the statement said, advising those already in the country to consider overland departure.

While confirming that the US mission remains operational despite the departure of some staff, the embassy urged citizens to avoid approaching its compound in Baghdad and the consulate in Erbil due to security concerns.

The advisory follows the reopening of Iraq’s airspace and airports after nearly 40 days of closure amid heightened regional tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.