US offers a $10 million reward for information on Abu Alaa Al-Walae

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Department of State announced on Friday a reward of up to $10 million for information on Hashem Finyan Rahim Al-Sarraji, also known as Abu Alaa al-Walae, leader of the Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada militia in Iraq.

In a statement, the Rewards for Justice program run by the Diplomatic Security Service, accused Al-Walae of leading an Iran-aligned group whose members have been involved in the killing of Iraqi civilians and attacks on US diplomatic facilities, as well as American military bases and personnel in Iraq and Syria.

Help stop the violence and attacks against U.S. diplomatic facilities and innocent civilians in Iraq. Send us your tip. pic.twitter.com/VeufJKfOyx — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) April 23, 2026

US institutions describe the group as an Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite faction formed in 2013 after splitting from Kataib Hezbollah, with links to attacks targeting US forces in Iraq and Syria. The United States designated Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada and Al-Walae as Specially Designated Global Terrorists in November 2023 and later added the group to its list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations in September 2025.

About 10 days earlier, the same program offered a similar $10 million reward for information on Ahmad Al-Hamidawi, leader of Kataib Hezbollah, accusing him of directing attacks on US diplomatic facilities in March 2026 and overseeing years of operations against American personnel and interests in Iraq.