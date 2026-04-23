Erbil Governor reports air quality improvements

Shafaq News- Erbil

Air quality in the Kurdistan Region's capital has reached levels compliant with international standards, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced Thursday, attributing the improvement to a series of environmental measures implemented under provincial authority.

Speaking at a session of the Higher Committee for Environmental Protection and Improvement, Khoshnaw cited several initiatives, including the implementation of green belt projects, the Runaki project, expanded tree-planting campaigns, and the construction of small retention dams known locally as bondaat, describing the environmental protection as “a fundamental pillar for the continuity of life and an important component of public health,” and as “a shared national and moral responsibility.”

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Khoshnaw attributed the reported improvement in air quality to three specific interventions: the shutdown of a number of private electricity generators, enforcement actions against polluting vehicles, and the closure of unlicensed refineries.

IQAir, a globally recognized air quality monitoring platform, currently records the city's PM2.5 concentration at 6.6 times the WHO annual guideline value, though air quality in Erbil varies considerably by season.

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