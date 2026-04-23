Rwanga honors teams behind “Olive Legacy” project in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation on Thursday honored workers involved in its “Olive Legacy” project in the Dilopa area of Erbil, recognizing teams that have spent three years caring for and protecting the trees as part of one of the region’s largest environmental initiatives.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the event also highlighted the project’s environmental and development impact. The initiative involves planting 20,000 Spanish olive trees in the Dilopa–Kasnazan area over 55 dunams, aiming to expand green cover, mitigate climate change effects, and promote sustainable agriculture around Erbil.

In a statement, the foundation said the project was carried out in two phases, with 11,000 trees planted in the first stage and an additional 9,000 in the second, bringing the total to 20,000. The project uses a 3,450-meter drip irrigation network supported by Groasis Waterboxx technology, designed to help trees withstand drought and high temperatures while reducing water consumption.

Rwanga confirmed it will continue supervising and maintaining the trees to ensure the project’s long-term sustainability. It added that the initiative also has economic benefits, with expected production of around 400 tons of olives and 120 tons of olive oil, in addition to generating significant amounts of oxygen daily.

The project has created job opportunities for hundreds of people, including women and individuals with disabilities, during implementation and maintenance phases.

“Olive Legacy” is part of a broader environmental strategy under the “Green Kurdistan” campaign, through which the foundation says it has planted more than 200,000 trees since 2020. The initiative also includes the “Kollak Solar Village,” a sustainable off-grid community powered by solar energy, aimed at linking reforestation, clean energy, and local community support amid growing climate challenges.

Rwanga—meaning “vision”—is a non-governmental organization dedicated to expanding access to education, delivering community services, and strengthening local capacities. Founded in 2013, it has reached more than three million people through humanitarian, educational, and community development programs.

Headquartered in Erbil, the organization operates across Iraq through four core sectors: education, youth, environment, and support for vulnerable groups.