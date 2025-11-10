UN honors Iraq’s arms-control standards

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The UN Security Council’s First Committee has granted Iraq’s Interior Ministry an international classification under the MOSAIC small-arms control framework, the ministry said on Monday.

MOSAIC, developed by the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs, sets global criteria for managing, tracing, and regulating small arms and light weapons.

According to a statement from the ministry, Maj. Gen. Mansour Ali Sultan, assistant undersecretary for police affairs and secretary of the national arms control committee, was authorized to conduct evaluations under the standard.

The recognition is an "international achievement reflecting Iraq’s efforts to enhance arms oversight," the ministry added.