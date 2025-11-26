Three underage girls attacked in Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi security forces on Wednesday detained a young man accused of “kidnapping and sexually assaulting” underage girls north of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News the suspect had “abducted two minors and assaulted another,” with medical reports and the complainant’s testimony substantiating the charges.

The detainee was transferred to the al-Zuhour Criminal Investigation Department, where legal procedures are underway.

Notably, there is no updated data on sexual assault cases, but the Interior Ministry’s Forensic Medicine Department recorded 421 cases across Iraq in the first half of 2024 — including 327 female and 94 male victims. Rights groups, however, warn that the actual number is likely higher, as many victims do not report incidents due to stigma or fear of reprisals.