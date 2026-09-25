Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraq’s Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency arrested a man suspected of writing ISIS slogans on the walls of a mosque and nearby buildings in Diyala province, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Intelligence surveillance and technical monitoring identified the suspect within hours of the writings appearing in Hibhib district, according to the statement. Preliminary findings linked the incident to personal disputes.

ISIS lost control of its territory in Iraq in 2017 but has continued insurgent activity in remote and rural areas, particularly in Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Al-Anbar. Earlier this week, Iraqi security forces clashed with ISIS militants near the Hamrin Mountains in Saladin after detecting suspicious movements in the area.

Read more: On ISIS defeat anniversary, Iraq confronts a reawakening insurgency