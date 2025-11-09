Saddam Hussein's execution Judge survives attack in Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Former Iraqi judge Munir Haddad — who supervised the execution of former president Saddam Hussein — escaped an assassination attempt in Baghdad on Sunday after masked gunmen opened fire on his car.

Haddad told Shafaq News that a white Kia carrying two armed men pulled up beside his vehicle and fired several rounds before speeding away. He was not injured.

The former deputy head of the Court of Cassation at Iraq’s High Tribunal recalled he had received multiple recent death threats, including a phone call earlier this week while staying in a hotel in Mashhad, Iran.

“I have also received threatening messages through mobile apps from individuals I know,” he added, noting that they are not linked to any political groups.

