Rocket strike wounds five at CTS site in Baghdad International Airport

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A rocket strike targeting the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Sunday injured five members of Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), a security source told Shafaq News.

The projectile hit a CTS facility inside the airport complex, leaving personnel with varying injuries, the source noted, adding that medical teams transferred the wounded to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not identified those responsible or assessed the extent of the damage.

Since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have experienced a wave of drone and rocket attacks attributed to Iran-aligned armed factions.

Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation