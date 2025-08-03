Next-generation aviation achieved: Emirates A350 lands in Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

An Emirates Airbus A350 landed at Baghdad International Airport on Sunday—the first of its kind to touch down in Iraq—according to the Ministry of Transport.

Part of the airline’s regional expansion strategy, the aircraft is now set to operate on the Baghdad–Dubai route. Officials described the arrival as a “major step” toward aligning Iraq’s air travel sector with international standards.

The Ministry said the landing confirms Baghdad Airport’s technical readiness to accommodate next-generation wide-body aircraft, citing enhanced safety compliance, ground services, and handling capacity.

Emirates’ decision to include Baghdad in its A350 rollout—alongside destinations such as Oslo, Amman, and Dammam—introduces Premium Economy to the Baghdad–Dubai corridor for the first time. This milestone comes amid a multi-phase modernization of Baghdad International Airport, led by a public-private partnership supported by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), increasing annual capacity to nearly 15 million passengers by 2040 and attracting a broader network of international carriers.