Iraq acquires French Caracal helicopters

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq's Ministry of Defense confirmed the arrival of the first batch of French-made Caracal helicopters, part of a broader agreement with France to enhance the country's military aviation capabilities.

In a statement, the Ministry reported that two helicopters had been delivered, with additional units expected to arrive later this year and throughout 2026.

The Caracal, manufactured by Airbus Helicopters, ranks among the most advanced utility helicopters in service. Its introduction to the Iraqi Army Aviation fleet is intended to improve operational its readiness by offering versatility for combat, transport, and rescue missions across a variety of weather conditions and terrains.

This acquisition reflects Iraq’s ongoing efforts to ‘’modernise its defence infrastructure and expand military partnerships,’’ the statement added.