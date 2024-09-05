Iraq signs agreement with Airbus to acquire "Caracal" aircraft
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense signed a
contract with the French company Airbus to purchase the "Caracal"
aircraft, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Iraqi Army Aviation.
The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Defense Minister
Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi, the French Ambassador to Baghdad, Patrick
Durel, and a representative of Airbus Helicopters.
In a statement following the signing, the Defense Minister emphasized
that the ministry continues to sign contracts with reputable companies to
strengthen the capabilities of the Iraqi army.
According to AFP, the agreement included the purchase of 14 military
helicopters, including a dozen H225M multi-role combat aircraft, from European
aviation giant Airbus.
Arnaud Montalvo, head of Airbus Helicopters for the Middle East, said
the agreement was for "12 H225M helicopters to be delivered starting in
early 2025." Without specifying the value of the deal.
The French embassy in Baghdad told AFP the deal was for 14 helicopters,
including the 12 H225Ms.
Durel said the agreement stemmed from "exchanges and
discussions" between French President Emmanuel Macron and Iraqi Prime
Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.
In January 2023, Al-Sudani, during a visit to Paris, held talks with
representatives of French defense manufacturers and Airbus on the potential
acquisition of helicopters, radars, and the Dassault Rafale fighter jet.
"We can only be pleased that today we have achieved this result,
which will allow Iraq to strengthen its capacities and which will allow Iraq to
strengthen its sovereignty," he added, as cited by AFP.
The H225M, known as the Caracal in French military service, is the
latest evolution of the Puma helicopter family and can be used for search and
rescue operations, transport, assault missions and special forces insertion.
"Our forces have fought together against terrorism, against ISIS,"
Durel said.
"You can count on France to contribute to strengthening the
country's sovereignty and security, and I am sure that you can count on both
our armed forces, on our various industrialists... to strengthen this
relationship in all areas", Durel added.