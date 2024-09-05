Iraq signs agreement with Airbus to acquire "Caracal" aircraft

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense signed a contract with the French company Airbus to purchase the "Caracal" aircraft, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Iraqi Army Aviation.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Defense Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi, the French Ambassador to Baghdad, Patrick Durel, and a representative of Airbus Helicopters.

In a statement following the signing, the Defense Minister emphasized that the ministry continues to sign contracts with reputable companies to strengthen the capabilities of the Iraqi army.

According to AFP, the agreement included the purchase of 14 military helicopters, including a dozen H225M multi-role combat aircraft, from European aviation giant Airbus.

Arnaud Montalvo, head of Airbus Helicopters for the Middle East, said the agreement was for "12 H225M helicopters to be delivered starting in early 2025." Without specifying the value of the deal.

The French embassy in Baghdad told AFP the deal was for 14 helicopters, including the 12 H225Ms.

Durel said the agreement stemmed from "exchanges and discussions" between French President Emmanuel Macron and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

In January 2023, Al-Sudani, during a visit to Paris, held talks with representatives of French defense manufacturers and Airbus on the potential acquisition of helicopters, radars, and the Dassault Rafale fighter jet.

"We can only be pleased that today we have achieved this result, which will allow Iraq to strengthen its capacities and which will allow Iraq to strengthen its sovereignty," he added, as cited by AFP.

The H225M, known as the Caracal in French military service, is the latest evolution of the Puma helicopter family and can be used for search and rescue operations, transport, assault missions and special forces insertion.

"Our forces have fought together against terrorism, against ISIS," Durel said.

"You can count on France to contribute to strengthening the country's sovereignty and security, and I am sure that you can count on both our armed forces, on our various industrialists... to strengthen this relationship in all areas", Durel added.