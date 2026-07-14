Probe opens into missing $140B in public revenues

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Public Prosecution has opened a judicial investigation into the suspected disappearance of $140 billion in state revenues, following a formal complaint filed by a member of parliament's Legal Committee.

According to official documents obtained by Shafaq News, lawmaker Mohammed Jasim al-Khafaji submitted the complaint on June 27 to the head of the Public Prosecution, requesting a formal investigation based on recorded statements by former Finance Ministry Undersecretary Masoud Haider, in which he said he did not know how $140 billion in Iraqi revenues had been spent over three years.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained