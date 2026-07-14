Christian diaspora presses Iraqi PM on minority rights

Shafaq News- Washington

Representatives of the Iraqi Christian community in the United States presented Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi with a list of demands covering minority rights, political representation, and the reconstruction of the Nineveh Plains during a meeting in Washington.

Ghazi Elias, director of the Iraq Office of the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce in Michigan, told Shafaq News the delegation urged the government to strengthen constitutional protections for Christians, expand their participation in state institutions, and accelerate rebuilding efforts in towns devastated during the ISIS conflict.

According to Elias, al-Zaidi pledged to address the issues as part of his government's efforts to strengthen national unity and social stability. The prime minister also called on Iraqi Christians abroad to return, invest in Iraq, and contribute to rebuilding the country.