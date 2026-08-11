Police shut two “fake” PMF offices in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Federal Police arrested four people, seized weapons, and shut down two alleged “fake” Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) offices during an operation in southern Baghdad on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

Acting on intelligence, police carried out the weapons-control operation in the Al-Buaitha farms of the Al-Dora area, which the source noted contains sites associated with armed factions he did not identify.

The detainees remain under investigation.

On Monday, Iraq’s Interior Ministry announced the closure of 71 “fake” offices claiming affiliation with the PMF, a state-affiliated umbrella organization of predominantly Shiite armed groups, as part of measures to regulate weapons and restrict their possession to state authorities. The group, however, denied any connection to the offices.

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