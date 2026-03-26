Planned blasts to be heard near Baghdad International Airport

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Controlled explosions will be heard on Thursday near Baghdad International Airport as part of ongoing security operations, a source told Shafaq News.

The detonations are planned and supervised by Iraqi forces and may be audible in nearby areas, with the operations also involving controlled burns.

The notice follows similar activity earlier this week that raised concern among residents before authorities clarified its nature. The procedures included destroying ammunition containers holding heavy, medium, and light weapons, along with dismantling military vehicles and equipment at the Diplomatic Support Center inside the airport complex.

Security sources indicated to Shafaq News that US troop levels at the site have declined in recent days following a partial withdrawal, though no official confirmation has been issued regarding a full pullout. Authorities stressed that the activity forms part of routine measures unrelated to any hostile incident.