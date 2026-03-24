Baghdad International Airport explosions caused by weapons disposal

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Explosions heard near Baghdad International Airport on Tuesday resulted from controlled detonations supervised by Iraqi forces, a security source told Shafaq News.

According to the source, the blasts occurred near the US Diplomatic Support Center inside the airport complex and involved the destruction of ammunition containers holding heavy, medium, and light weapons, along with the dismantling and disposal of decommissioned military vehicles and equipment.

He added that preliminary information indicates a recent reduction in US troop presence at the site following a partial withdrawal, though no official confirmation has been issued, while reports describing the activity as limited to damaged ammunition do not reflect the full scope of the operation.

The detonations continued throughout the day, raising concern among nearby residents.

Earlier, Iraq’s Security Media Cell clarified that the explosions were planned procedures carried out by relevant authorities and were not linked to any hostile activity.