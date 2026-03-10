PMF rejects reports of security search at its Baghdad offices

PMF rejects reports of security search at its Baghdad offices
2026-03-10T22:03:35+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Tuesday denied reports that Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) units had surrounded or searched its headquarters in Baghdad.

According to a statement, the PMF urged media outlets and social media users to verify information and rely on credible and official sources when reporting news.

It also emphasized that all PMF formations operate within the state’s security system and coordinate fully with the relevant security authorities.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon