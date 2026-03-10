PMF rejects reports of security search at its Baghdad offices
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Tuesday denied reports that Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) units had surrounded or searched its headquarters in Baghdad.
According to a statement, the PMF urged media outlets and social media users to verify information and rely on credible and official sources when reporting news.
It also emphasized that all PMF formations operate within the state’s security system and coordinate fully with the relevant security authorities.
🔻#توضيحتنفي هيئة #الحشد_الشعبي بشكل قاطع صحة المعلومات المتداولة على بعض مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن قيام أي جهاز أمني بتفتيش مقرات تابعة للهيئة في بغداد .وتؤكد الهيئة أن هذه الأنباء عارية عن الصحة تمامًا، ولا تستند إلى أي مصدر رسمي، داعيةً وسائل الإعلام ورواد مواقع التواصل… pic.twitter.com/ZCIW8WBRSd— مديرية الإعلام - هيئة الحشد الشعبي (@teamsmediawar) March 10, 2026