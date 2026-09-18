Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-linked paramilitary umbrella, said it arrested a person accused of promoting the banned Baath Party in eastern Al-Anbar province on Friday.

The suspect, according to the PMF, was apprehended in Al-Karma district under a judicial warrant and referred to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.

Iraq enacted legislation in 2016 banning the Baath Party and racist, terrorist, and takfiri entities, parties, and activities. In July 2026, the Supreme Judicial Council said the Karkh Criminal Court sentenced 18 people to three years in prison for membership in the group and promoting it through social media.

The Baath Party ruled Iraq for nearly 36 years, including under former President Saddam Hussein, before his government was toppled in the US-led invasion in 2003.