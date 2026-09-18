Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces arrested 15 suspected drug dealers and distributors and seized narcotics during surprise checkpoint operations across Baghdad, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

On September 11, security forces also arrested 13 suspected drug traffickers and dealers, including two women, at surprise checkpoints across Baghdad and seized narcotics from them.

According to Iraq's Interior Ministry, authorities seized 1,977 kilograms of narcotics and arrested 3,553 suspects in drug-related cases during the first half of 2026. Among them, 58 received death sentences and 236 were sentenced to life imprisonment, while the ministry carried out 17 cross-border anti-drug operations in coordination with neighboring and regional countries.