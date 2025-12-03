Nearly 100K drug pills seized in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Iraq’s border forces intercepted a hot-air balloon carrying nearly 20 kilograms of narcotics across the international frontier in Al-Anbar province, the Border Forces Command said on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Command, the balloon was transporting 98 packages containing 98,000 narcotic pills, with a total weight of 18 kilograms, along the western border strip.

The method is the latest in a series of balloon-based smuggling attempts, as traffickers look for ways to evade ground surveillance. In September, a balloon carried 245,000 Captagon pills, while another in November attempted to transport 22,000.

Al-Anbar, which borders Syria, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, has become a major corridor for drug trafficking—particularly Captagon—according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

The Interior Ministry earlier said that security forces have dismantled 1,201 drug networks over the past three years, including 171 international groups. More than 14 tons of narcotics have been seized nationwide, and courts have issued 2,318 rulings against offenders, including 300 death sentences and 1,147 life sentences.

