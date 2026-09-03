Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraqi security forces arrested a suspected drug dealer and seized three kilograms of narcotics in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, the Interior Ministry’s Directorate of Narcotics Control reported on Thursday.

The seizure included 1 kg of magic mushrooms, commonly known as “shrooms,” and 2 kg of marijuana. Kirkuk narcotics officers carried out the operation in coordination with the Al-Sulaymaniyah Anti-Narcotics Directorate.

In the first half of 2026, security forces dismantled 378 such networks, including 59 international groups, and confiscated more than 1,977 kilograms of narcotics, according to the Interior Ministry. During the same period, Iraqi courts recorded 3,553 drug-related convictions, including 58 death sentences and 236 life terms.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation