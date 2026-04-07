Missiles, airstrikes hit Baghdad on both banks, casualties reported

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Multiple security incidents struck Baghdad on both the Karkh and Rusafa banks of the Tigris on Tuesday, killing two civilians and wounding five security personnel, Iraq's Interior Ministry said in a statement.

On the Karkh side, an airstrike targeting a PMF camp in the Sheikh Amer checkpoint area in Taji/Saba al-Bour wounded an army captain and four personnel from the Second Division's Fifth Brigade who were nearby. A second projectile fell near the Imam al-Muntadhar Husseinia in the same area and failed to detonate. In Ameriya, a projectile struck a residential house on Organization Street, killing two civilians.

On the Rusafa side, a civilian vehicle caught fire in Jamila. An airstrike hit a residential house at Palm Junction on Palestine Street, setting part of the roof ablaze with no casualties reported. A second civilian vehicle burned on Morocco Street. A separate unexploded projectile landed near internal divisions on Palestine Street.

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