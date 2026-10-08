Shafaq News- Maysan

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) arrested the head of the legal department at the Majar al-Kabir municipality in Maysan province over alleged involvement in a case related to the allocation of land plots, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

During the operation, security forces found dozens of official seals and files related to land distribution in the district.

No further details were immediately available regarding the alleged schemes.

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