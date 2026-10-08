Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad’s Al-Rusafa Police Command arrested a man accused of defrauding citizens and collecting large sums of money through illegal means, the Command said on Thursday.

Identified by the initials H.A., the suspect was located after a civilian police unit conducted field searches and gathered information about his whereabouts.

A source told Shafaq News that the man is Hussein Ali Al-Lami, the eldest son of the owner of the well-known Al-Lami restaurant in Baghdad’s Al-Jadiriya district.

The arrest came after dozens of people and traders protested outside the restaurant, demanding the recovery of billions of dinars they said they had lost in dealings linked to Al-Lami.

The family has formally distanced itself from him since 2018 and previously warned the public against entering into financial transactions involving their son.