Low-flying warplanes alarm residents in Baghdad, Erbil
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Warplanes flew at low altitude over Baghdad early Wednesday, prompting concern among residents.
A security source told Shafaq News that authorities are monitoring the situation, noting that authorities have not issued any clarification yet.
Earlier today, a similar incident occurred in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region. Governor Omed Xoshnaw said in a statement that the sounds heard over the city were from Global Coalition aircraft, adding that the flights are part of ongoing protection and surveillance missions to secure Erbil’s airspace.