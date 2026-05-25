Joint Iraq-Kurdistan operation seizes 11.5 kg of marijuana

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraqi authorities arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized 11.5 kilograms of marijuana in his possession during a joint operation involving Diyala province and anti-narcotics units in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to the Interior Ministry, legal measures had been taken against him under Iraqi law.

Interior Ministry figures show anti-narcotics units seized more than 1.697 tons of drugs during the first five months of 2026 and carried out 12 operations outside Iraq in coordination with regional and international security agencies. During the same period, Iraqi courts issued 42 death sentences and 357 life imprisonment rulings against convicted drug traffickers.

Read more: Iraq fights back against synthetic drug flood engulfing the Middle East