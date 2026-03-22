Iraqi forces boost security around Baghdad Airport after drone strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces tightened control around Baghdad International Airport on Sunday following a new drone strike, a security source told Shafaq News, as near-daily incidents continue amid the ongoing regional war.

Authorities expanded security measures across nearby districts, including al-Amiriyah, al-Jihad, al-Furat, al-Radwaniyah, and Abu Ghraib, sealing dirt roads to limit potential launch points for drones and rockets, the source indicated.

Earlier in the evening, two drones struck the airport area, hitting the US Logistics Support Headquarters —formerly Camp Victory— inside the complex, with no immediate information available on casualties or damage.

Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation