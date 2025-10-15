Iraqi SMC: Intelligence team probing al-Mashhadani killing

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Security Media Cell (SMC) Chief, Lieutenant General Saad Maan, revealed on Wednesday the formation of an intelligence team tasked with investigating the assassination of Baghdad Provincial Council member Safaa al-Mashhadani.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Maan confirmed that forensic teams and explosives experts have examined the crime scene and the vehicle that was destroyed in the bombing. “The team has begun collecting evidence from the site of the attack,” he stated.

Al-Mashhadani, a member of the al-Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance, was killed earlier on Wednesday when an explosive device targeted his vehicle in the Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.

Maan also revealed that the slain council member had previously survived an assassination. “Those responsible for the earlier attempt were arrested and sentenced to death,” he noted.

Read more: Iraq’s Sovereignty Alliance candidate killed: What we know?