UNAMI denounces assassination of al-Mashhadani, calls for investigation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Wednesday condemned the explosion that targeted Baghdad Provincial Council member Safaa al-Mashhadani.

In a statement, UNAMI called for “an urgent investigation to hold those responsible accountable.”

Earlier, al-Mashhadani, a member of the al-Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance, was killed when an explosive device struck the vehicle he was riding in near Tarmiyah, a district north of Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News.

