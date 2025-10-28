IHEC disqualifies candidate, appoints replacement for deceased nominee

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) canceled on Tuesday the candidacy of Samer Jermani, a parliamentary candidate from Wasit province, for violating provisions of the election law governing the Council of Representatives and provincial councils.

According to the IHEC’s decision, Jermani was disqualified for breaching a clause requiring candidates to demonstrate good conduct and reputation. The commission instructed its Operations and Information Technology Department to block any votes that may be cast for him or his electoral list during the voting process.

The Board of Commissioners also approved a replacement for the late candidate Safaa al-Mashhadani, naming Yasser Abdul-Latif Saleh Najm as his substitute within the same coalition, al-Siyada (Sovereignty Alliance), representing Baghdad province.

Al-Mashhadani, a member of the Sovereignty (al-Siyada) Alliance, was killed along with two companions when an explosive device targeted their vehicle in the Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.

The IHEC’s decisions also included the dismissal of six complaints filed against other candidates for the upcoming elections.

Read more: Elections on schedule, legitimacy in doubt: Iraq heads toward November vote