Iraqi Resistance postpones response to US-Saudi strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), an umbrella of Iran-aligned armed factions, announced on Friday that it had delayed its planned response to last month’s joint US-Saudi strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions, citing appeals by Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri and other Iraqi political figures.

In a statement, IRI insisted that “the blood of the martyrs was never, and will never be, a bargaining chip in political deals,” urging Iraqi officials “who have been blinded by power” to defend the country’s sovereignty. It also warned that the United States and its regional allies would be held accountable, maintaining that the strikes had only strengthened its resolve.

The group did not specify a new date.

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Earlier today, Al-Amiri called on the factions to give diplomacy more time. Informed sources had previously told Shafaq News that IRI suspended its threatened retaliation while awaiting Saudi Arabia’s response to demands that include an official apology and compensation for the victims.

Multiple Shafaq News political and government sources said Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and Al-Amiri reached a pre-dawn understanding in Baghdad aimed at easing tensions. Under the arrangement, the government would suspend planned operations against the factions while they refrained from targeting Saudi Arabia, creating space for diplomatic efforts. The understanding also prompted security agencies to halt preparations for operations against groups and individuals suspected of involvement in cross-border attacks, easing the heightened security posture across Baghdad and several other provinces.

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