Houthi missiles and drones hit Saudi-backed forces in Yemen

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) on Friday struck Saudi-backed forces at Sahn Al-Jinn camp in Marib with a “large number” of missiles and drones, targeting troop concentrations, weapons depots, vehicles, and military equipment.

The group accused Saudi Arabia of reinforcing forces in Yemen and warned that further buildups would face an “immediate and severe” response, reiterating its “siege for siege” policy and threat to strike Saudi-linked forces wherever they are deployed.

The statement gave no casualty or damage figures.

بيانٌ صادرٌ عنِ القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنيةِ بسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيم قال تعالى: {فَلَا عُدۡوَ ٰ⁠نَ إِلَّا عَلَى ٱلظَّـٰلِمِینَ} صدق اللهُ العظيمإصراراً على مواصلةِ حصارِ شعبِنا، وتصعيداً في العدوانِ على بلدِنا، يواصلُ العدوُّ السعوديُّ تحشيدَ قواتِهِ وتحريضَها ودفعَها إلى… — العميد يحيى سريع (@Yahya_Saree) August 7, 2026

Separately, Yemen’s government-aligned naval forces said they foiled a Houthi attempt to strike an oil tanker in the Red Sea with an explosives-laden boat.

On August 5, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced an attack on a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea, while the group earlier claimed a strike on a “sensitive target” at Najran airport in southern Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have threatened to expand attacks on Saudi-linked shipping in the northern Red Sea as part of their siege for siege campaign against Riyadh.